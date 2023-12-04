Fakhrul’s bail order in CJ’s residence attack case on Thursday

The High Court set Thursday (December 7) for hearing on a bail appeal of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a case filed over an attack on the Chief Justice’s residence.

Today was fixed for hearing on the bail appeal.

But a two-member HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin set the new date.

Fakhrul’s lawyer filed the appeal on Sunday (December 3).

On October 29 morning, the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police took Fakhrul to the Detective Branch office for questioning. After around 10 hours’ of questioning, the BNP leader was shown arrested.

Mirza Fakhrul is now in jail.

Earlier on November 22, a Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge rejected Fakhrul’s bail petition in the case and sent him to prison.

Police filed a case with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the Chief Justice’s residence and following clashes with BNP leaders and activists during the October 28 rally.