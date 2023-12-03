Seminar on Academia-Industry Interaction held at CCCI

A seminar on ‘Academia-Industry Interaction’ held at the World Trade Center on Saturday, jointly organized by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the School of Business Faculty of East Delta University (EDU).

CCCI President Omar Hazzaz, East Delta University School of Business Faculty Member Professor A Qayyum Chowdhury, Chamber Directors Anjan Shekhar Das and Mahfuzul Haque Shah spoke at that time.

Chamber Secretary In-charge Engineer Mohammad Farooq presided over it and briefed the students about the overall activities and various aspects of the chamber.

Omar Hazzaz said, ”Getting a job is easy but becoming an entrepreneur is very difficult. For this, a sense of responsibility, ethics and hard work should be side by side. Adequate market knowledge, skills and research. Anyone can become an entrepreneur with these qualities if the goal is fixed.”

Professor A Qayyum Chowdhury of East Delta University said, ”This kind of practical experience will enrich the knowledge gained by the students.”

He gave 4 proposals called ‘Food for Thought’ for creating new horizons of Chattogram’s business and commerce, creating entrepreneurs and creating employment.