Mahi B’s nomination cancelled for loan default

Nomination paper of Bikalpadhara Bangladesh joint secretary general and candidate in Munshiganj-1 seat Mahi B Chowdhury has been cancelled on an allegation of bank loan defaulter.

Returning officer Md Abu Jafar Ripon announced the decision on Sunday (December 3) after scrutiny.

He said Mahi Badruddoza Chowdhury’s nomination paper is cancelled due to default of loans.

The returning officer has been scritinising the nomination papers of candidates of three constituencies since morning and, later, cancelled Mahi B’s nomination.

Earlier, Mahi B was submitted the nomination to contest in the coming Jatiya Sangsad election to be held on January 7.