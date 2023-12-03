AL Salauddin’s nomination cancelled, Ibrahim declared valid

Nomination paper of Awami League candidate in Cox’s Bazar-1 seat Salauddin Ahmed has been cancelled for loan default.

Meanwhile, District Returning Officer Mohammad Shahin Imran declared Kalyan Party chairman Maj Gen (retd) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim’s nomination paper valid.

A total of 13 candidates submitted their nomination papers to contest the coming Jatiya Sangsad election from Cox’s Bazar-1 (Chokoria-Pekua) seat. After scrutinising those on Sunday morning, the Returning Officer announced that the nomination of eight, out of 13, are valid.

The nomination papers of the rest five are cancelled on different grounds.