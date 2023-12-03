Nomination of 8 people including Mokabbir-Yahia-Muhibur canceled in Sylhet-2 seat

In Sylhet-2 constituency, the nominations of 8 people including Mokabbir Khan, former member of parliament, Jatiya Party’s vice chairman Yahya Chowdhury, and Muhibur Rahman, mayor of Biswanath Municipality, have been cancelled.

During the scrutiny on Sunday, District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russell Hasan canceled their nominations. 14 candidates filed nomination papers from the seat. Among them, 8 candidates were cancelled, 2 candidates were suspended and 4 candidates were declared valid.

The candidates whose nomination papers have been declared valid are – Sylhet district Awami League president and former member of parliament Shafikur Rahman Chowdhury, Trinamool BNP candidate Mohammad Abdul Mannan Khan, Bangladesh Congress Md. Zaheer and independent candidate Altafur Rahman Sohail.

Ganaforum candidate Mokabbir Khan personally signed his nomination paper as the party’s executive president. But he could not present any proof to the Returning Officer that he has been appointed as the Executive President of the party. As a result, the returning officer declared his nomination paper cancelled.

According to the People’s Representation Ordinance, the nomination papers of independent candidate Biswanath Municipality Mayor Muhibur Rahman were canceled as there was no provision to elect the National Assembly from the post of Mayor. Apart from this, the nomination paper of Jatiya Party candidate Yahya Chowdhury was canceled due to complications related to income tax.