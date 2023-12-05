Army to be deployed during election: EC

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir has said that army will be deployed during the upcoming national parliamentary election to ensure security.

Besides, he said there is no foreign pressure on the Election Commission regarding the national election.

“They (foreigners) wanted to know what steps we have taken to ensure a peaceful, fair, and free election,” he told reporters after holding an opinion-sharing meeting with the District Returning Officer, assistant returning officer, local authorities of law enforcing agencies and others concerned with election in Mymensingh District Council auditorium.

According to him, “law enforcement agencies are taking action against those who have declared or are attempting to thwart the election.”

Regarding holding dialogues with the BNP and other political parties, he said they were repeatedly called for meetings, but the parties never responded.

According to the election schedule announced on November 15, the 12th parliamentary election will be held on January 7.