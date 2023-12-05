Blockades, hartals: 253 arson attacks reported since Oct end

A total of 253 arson attacks have been recorded till 6 am today during the blockades and hartals called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties since the end of October.

An arson attack was reported between 6 am on December 4 till 6 am today during the second day of the latest road, rail and waterways blockade called by the opposition parties.

The arson attack was carried out in Dhaka’s Gulistan area at 2:23 pm on Monday, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters’ media cell.

A total of 10 members of two firefighting units worked to douse the fire, added the fire official.

Giving a break today, the BNP and like-minded opposition parties are going to enforce another 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country starting from Wednesday morning to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission (EC).