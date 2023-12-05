National Professor Dr Malik passes away, PM Sheikh Hasina mourns

National Heart Foundation Founder and National Professor Brig (Retd) Dr Abdul Malik passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 94.

He breathed his last at about 9:40am at the National Heart Foundation due to old-age complications.

Professor Malik left behind wife, two sons, a daughter and a hosts of relatives and well-wisher to mourn his death.

His daughter Dr Fazilatunnesa Malik is the Professor of Cardiology Department of the National Heart Foundation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Prof Dr Abdul Malik.

In a condolence message, the premier said Dr Malik was the pioneer of cardiovascular disease treatment in Bangladesh, adding, “He was a successful doctor, renowned teacher and social worker as well.”

She said Dr Malik has been awarded and appreciated in various ways for his philanthropic activities.

“His contribution to the field of cardiovascular disease treatment in Bangladesh will be remembered forever,” Sheikh Hasina added.

The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to bereaved family.