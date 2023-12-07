Mirza Fakhrul denied bail in CJ’s residence attack case

The High Court on Thursday rejected bail petition of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a case filed over an attack on the Chief Justice’s residence on October 28.

An HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin rejected the BNP leader’s bail application filed on Sunday (December 3).

Senior lawyer Jaynul Abedin and lawyer Sagir Hossain Lion were present in the court on behalf of Mirza Fakhrul.

The court also issued a rule asking the state to explain in seven days why Fakhrul should not be granted bail in the case.

On October 29 morning, Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Fakhrul for quizzing. After around 10 hours of quizzing, the BNP leader was shown arrested.

Earlier on November 22, a Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge rejected Fakhrul’s bail petition in the case and sent him to prison.

Police filed the case with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the Chief Justice’s residence and following clashes with BNP leaders and activists on October 28 when the opposition party was holding rally demanding to hold election under a non-party neutral government.