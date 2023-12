Incessant rain has delayed the start of the ongoing test play between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Today is the second day’s play between the two teams. The first day’s play ended on Wednesday smoothly.

Bangladesh opted to bat first and were all out for 172 runs in their first innings.

The hosts lead the two-match series 1-0 after a 150-run win in the opening Test in Sylhet.