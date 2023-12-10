New oil reserve found in Sylhet-10 w

Oil reserves have been discovered in the first layer of Sylhet-10 well which can produce 500-600 barrels oil per day, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Sunday.

Apart from this, new gas was found in three layers of that well. The drilling of this well started two months ago.

The minister gave these information at an emergency press briefing held at Secretariat today.

“In the first two hours, 70 barrel of oil have been extracted. Hope that the next 20 years will be benefited from this. Already the oil extracted from the Sylhet mine has been sent to the laboratory.”

It is not the first time in Bangladesh. Oil was first discovered in Sylhet’s Haripur field back in the late 80s.