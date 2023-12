Tigers leave for New Zealand to play ODI, T20I series

The Bangladesh national cricket team have left the country for New Zealand to play two bilateral series in the white-ball cricket.

A part of the team departed on Sunday (December 10) to participate in three ODIs and T20Is each as part of the series.

Among both squads, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Liton Das, Soumya Sarker, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Rakibul Hasan and Mushfiq Hasan left home.

The rest of the team were supposed to go on Monday.

Squads

ODI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain and Rakibul Hasan

T20I: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib

ODI Series:

December 17 – First ODI, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin (Starts 4:00 am Bangladesh Time)

December 20 – Second ODI, Saxton Oval, Nelson (Starts 4:00 am Bangladesh Time)

December 23 – Third ODI, McLean Park, Napier (Starts 4:00 am Bangladesh Time)

T20I Series:

December 27 – First T20i, McLean Park, Napier (Starts 1:10 pm Bangladesh Time)

December 29 – Second T20i, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (Starts 1:10 pm Bangladesh Time)

December 31 – Third T20i, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (Starts 6:00 am Bangladesh Time)