Hajj registration deadline extended till Dec 31

The government has extended the deadline for Hajj registration under government and private management till December 31 as the quota is yet to be filled.

The Religious Affairs Ministry on Sunday informed this issuing a circular in this regard.

The registration began on November 15 and was supposed to end on Sunday (December 10).

The notice mentioned that the deadline for the registration will not be extended any further.

As many as 1,27,198 Bangladeshi pilgrims will be able to perform hajj in 2024. Around 1.27 lakh Bangladeshis will be able to perform hajj in 2024. Among them, 10,198 can avail this facility under the government management while the remaining 1,00,017 will be under private hajj management, according to the ministry.

In the next year, Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, will be held on June 16 (Zilhajj 9) subject to the appearing Moon in the sky.

A pilgrim will have to spend minimum Tk 5.89 lakh to perform hajj under private hajj agencies.

On the other hand, pilgrims will have to pay Tk 5.78 lakh for the general package, and Tk 9.36 lakh for the special package to perform hajj under the government hajj management.