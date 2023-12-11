BPL kicks off January 19

The 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to begin on January 19 next year.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday revealed the full schedule of the tournament with a press release.

In this edition, the matches will take place at three venues – Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet, with the tournament ending with the final game in Dhaka on March 1.

The opening game will be held between Cumilla Victorians, the defending champions, and Durdanta Dhaka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The other match of the day will take the ground between Sylhet Strikers and Chattogram Challengers at the same venue.

The first Dhaka phase will be continued from January 19 to 23, the Sylhet phase from January 26 to February 3, the second Dhaka phase from February 6 to 10, and the Chattogram phase from February 13 to 20. After that, teams will return to Dhaka for the rest part of the tournament.

There will be two matches on a day as usual while the first game will start at 1:30 pm and the second one at 6:30 pm. However, each match will begin with half an hour delay on each Friday.

Cumilla Victorians became the highest four times champions from the total nine editions while Dhaka thrice, and Rangpur and Rajshahi for one time each.