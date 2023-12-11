Peter Haas holds meeting with CAAB chairman

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas held a meeting with Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman at the CAAB headquarters this afternoon.

“During the talk, I sought US support in further development of Bangladesh’s aviation sector,” Rahman told BSS after the meeting.

The CAAB chairman also urged the US government’s cooperation to uplift Bangladesh to category-1 from category-2 so that the country’s local carrier including Biman Bangladesh airlines will be allowed to operate flights to the US, reports BSS.

The chairman informed the envoy about various improvements made by the CAAB and Biman in the process of graduating Bangladesh to category-1 following the guideline of Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) of the US.

In reply, the US ambassador assured his government’s cooperation so that Biman can resume Dhaka-New York flight.

Regarding purchase of new aircraft for the national flag carrier, the CAAB chairman appraised the US envoy that currently Biman is reviewing the commercial potentials of procuring new planes amid the ongoing global economic hardship.

CAAB chairman also informed the US ambassador that the present government is working to make Bangladesh as a regional aviation hub.