Habiganj admin sets limits on onions purchase by retailers and consumers

Habiganj Correspondent : To keep the price of onion stable, the local administration of Habiganj district on Monday fixed purchase limit for onion traders and consumers.

The decision was taken at a meeting over keeping the price of essentials including onion stable at the local market.

The retail traders should not purchase more than two sacks of onion while the consumers will not be allowed to purchase more than one kg at a time.

The meeting also asked people to inform assistant director of the Directorate of National Consumers’ Rights Protection (DNCRP) Debananda Sinha and assistant commissioner Ashadul Haque and Agriculture Marketing Officer SM Rezaul Islam, if they see any violation of the decision.

The decision has been taken considering the crisis period, he said adding “I believe the local customers would not face any hassle regarding the issue as well as no one would be able to hoard onions illegally.”

Meanwhile, Consumers Association Bangladesh (CAB), Moulvibazar, president Abu Taher said the decision is contradictory to consumer rights.