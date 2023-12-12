One-day vitamin ‘A plus’ campaign begins across country

A one-day vitamin A plus campaign kicked off across the country on Tuesday with an aim to feed the capsules to 2.20 crore children.

Children aged 6-11 months will be fed blue color capsules while children aged 12-59 months will be administered red color capsules.

A total of 5,26,240 children in six upazilas of Dhaka district will get the capsules, said Dr Yasmin Nahar, deputy civil surgeon of Dhaka district.

Vitamin A deficiency is a serious threat to both mother and child health. The impact of vitamin A deficiency is not only limited to blindness but also increases death risk by causing various diseases.