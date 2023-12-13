Metro rail’s DU, Bijoy Sarani stations open to public

Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani metro stations opened to public on Wednesday (December 13) morning.

But the duration of the rail services on the Agargaon-Motijheel section will remain same –from 7:30am to 11:30am.

The inauguration of DU station has created a milestone in student connectivity. The students can now easily reach the university by train. It has been most effective for students from Uttara and Mirpur areas.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the second phase of the metro rail’s Agargaon to Motijheel part on November 4. After the inauguration, the metro rail only stops at Farmgate, Secretariat and Motijheel stations.