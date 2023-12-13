Covered van set afire in Sylhet

Miscreants set a covered van on fire on Sylhet-Zakiganj road at Maizbhag in Golapganj upazila of Sylhet district early Tuesday, during the countrywide 36-hour blockade enforced by BNP and like-minded parties.

Quoting the driver of the covered van, Md Alamgir, police said that six masked people on motorbikes intercepted the covered van around 12:15 am while heading towards Lalabazar from Shahgoli in Zakiganj upazila.

They drove out the driver and his helper from the van and set it on fire.

Being informed, a firefighting unit arrived at the spot extinguished the blaze.

Sumon Chandra Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Gopalganj Model Police Station, said police are trying to idnetify the arsonists and arrest them.