Bangladesh discusses labour issues with US

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran has met with acting US Secretary of Labour Ms. Julie Su in Washington DC and had an exclusive interaction on various bilateral issues.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of an event organized by the US Department of Labour in the US capital on Thursday, said a press release received on Friday, reports BSS.

During the meeting, the ambassador and the acting US Secretary of Labour discussed about current labour situation in Bangladesh and steps taken by the government to improve workers’ rights.

They agreed to remain engaged at different levels of the two governments on labour standard of Bangladesh and further understand the concerns of the parties.

Ambassador Imran also met with Deputy Under Secretary of US Department of Labour Ms. Thea Lee at the same event.

Salim Reza, Minister (Commerce) of Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC, was also present during the meetings.