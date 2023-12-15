Doctors among 9 arrested in medical question leak

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have arrested nine persons, including five doctors, in connection with a question paper leak in the admission tests for the country’s government and private medical colleges.

They were arrested from Dhaka, Dinajpur and Nilphamari districts in separate drives from Monday to Wednesday.

The arrested are Singra union parishad chairman Sazzad Hossain of Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat, Dr Faisal Ahmed Russel, Dr Md Sohanur Rahman Sohan, Dr Toufiqul Hasan Baki, Dr Faisal Alam Badha, Dr Ibrar Alam, Md Rayhanul Islam Sohan, Bakul Roy Sraban, Md Abdul Hafiz alias Happu, director of Bits Coaching in Nilphamari’s Syedpur upazila.

Nine mobile handsets, two laptops, cheques and checkbooks, and debit and credit cards of different banks were seized from their possessions.

CID’s additional special police super Azad Rahman confirmed the arrest news to media on Thursday.

“All the persons confessed to their involvement in medical question paper leakage.”