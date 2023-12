The Election Commission has cancelled the candidature of Metropolitan Awami League general secretary Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, independent candidate of Barishal-5 constituency.

If he wants, he will file a writ with the top court.

The decision came following a hearing of an appeal on Friday (December 15).

Earlier, Col Jahid Farruq submitted an application seeking the cancellation of the candidacy of Sadiq Abdullah bringing an allegation of his dual citizenship.