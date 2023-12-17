Bangladesh crush UAE by 195 runs to win maiden U-19 Asia Cup crown

Bangladesh under-19 cricket team have become unbeaten champion in the Under-19 Asia Cup beating the United Arab Emirates by a massive margin of 195 runs.

Although Bangladesh won U-19 World Cup four years ago, the Asian titled remained elusive so far.

In reply to Bangladesh’s 282 for 8, the UAE youth were skittled out for 87 in only 24.5 overs in Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The UAE in their whole innings never seemed to be in any position to challenge the Bangladeshi youth as they lost wickets in regular intervals.

Maruf Mridha and Rohanat Doullah Borson took three wickets apiece while Iqbal Hossain Emon and Sheikh Paevez Jibon scalped two each.

Earlier, Bangladesh scored 282 for 8 in 50 overs, thanks to opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibli’s 129 off 149 balls. The in-form opener hit 12 boundaries and a six before getting out in the penultimate delivery of the Bangladesh innings.

This was the second century by the wicketkeeper batsman Shibli in five matches in the tournament.

Earlier he scored an unbeaten 116 against Sri Lanka. The righthanded batter from Faridpur made a statement with the bat scoring 378 runs at an average of 126 in the tournament.

Chowdhury Md Rizwan and Ariful Islam scored 60 and 50 respectively and captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby chipped in a cameo of 11-ball 21 to take Bangladesh to a mammoth total.