BNP doesn’t want vote as people won’t cast ballots for arson terrorists: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said BNP and its allies would not be able to win the hearts of people through arson terrorism and killing people.

“It is not possible to win the hearts of people through arson terrorism and killing. They should know this and they should act accordingly,” she said, reports UNB.

The prime minister was speaking at a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) organized by the ruling Awami League to mark the Victory Day, the nation celebrated on Saturday.

Hasina, also the Awami League president, said that BNP does not want the welfare of people. They rather want a regime of looting, money laundering and plundering public money.

“They don’t want to go for vote because they know it very well that people of the country will not cast their votes for arson terrorists and killers,” she said.

She BNP and its allies are very much aware of this bitter truth and that’s why they want to foil the election, slated for January 7 next and overthrow the government.

She also mentioned that Awami League was not born in the pocket of an illegal power grabber. The party is the organisation of the land and people of this country.

“This party has grown through struggle against all odds and unjust. So the roots of this party are deeply rooted. They (BNP) can’t overthrow or suppress Awami League like this,” she said.

She urged the people of Bangladesh to create resistance against the criminals, arsonists, killers and saboteurs of rail lines.

She also requested people to teach a good lessons to those who will engage in rail line up-rooting and arson attacks having nabbed them.

“These kinds of destructive activities must not continue in this country,” she added.

Hasina said that when Bangladesh is advancing overcoming the problems caused by Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine-Russia war, BNP and its allies are engaged in arson attacks, hartal and blockade programmes to play with the fate of the people.

She said that Bangladesh has established the rights of votes and food by movement and struggle.

She also said that Awami League has brought electoral reforms and it has given back the rights of votes to the people.

“People will take their decision whom they will elect and who will form the government,” she said.

The PM said that Bangladesh will never look back again and Bangalees will advance further like they gained the victory in the nine-month War of Liberation in 1971.

Senior Awami League leaders also spoke at the programme.