The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has deferred its Monday’s countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal to Tuesday (December 19) as Bangladesh will observe one-day state mourning day tomorrow following the death of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced this on Sunday noon.

Earlier on Saturday, the party called the hartal for Monday (December 18).