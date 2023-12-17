Bangladesh suffer defeat in 1st ODI

Chasing 245 runs in a rain-interrupted 30-over chase, Bangladesh lost 200-9 by 44 runs in Duckworth and Lewis method at Dunedin’s University Oval on Sunday.

Anamul Haque hit a brisk 43 while Afif Hossain and Tohwid Hridoy made 38 and 33 respectively but neither of the three could convert their start into a big innings to take Bangladesh all the way,

Debutant Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi and Adam Milne took a couple of wickets as the hosts won the match comfortably.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 239-7 in 30 overs thanks to Will Young’s third ODI ton and a 77-ball 92 from Tom Latham.