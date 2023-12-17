ISHO unveils Odense collection to celebrate wedding season

ISHO, a leading lifestyle brand, is introducing a special campaign from December 1 till December 22 to elevate your living spaces with its Odense collection.

ISHOs new Odense collection is defined by sophistication and comfort. Every piece is a marvel of craftsmanship and style and is perfect for festive gatherings.

Firoz Al Mamun, Chief Operating Officer at ISHO, said, “December is a month of celebration. Our Odense series from the new wedding collection is all about creating a warm and joyous atmosphere for family and friends. We want to ensure that our customers experience the essence of togetherness during this special season.”

This limited-time campaign invites newlyweds, homeowners, and interior design enthusiasts. The curated range includes the Odense dining chair and table – promising a dining experience marked by both style and comfort; the bed, bedside table, and dressing table – offering a seamless blend of aesthetics and practicality, and providing homeowners with the opportunity to transform their bedrooms into havens of luxury; and, completing the ensemble, the Odense ottoman adds a touch of versatility to living spaces.

ISHOs collections are available on their website (www.isho.com) and at the ISHO store and experience centers in Baridhara, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, and Uttara.