GM Quader withdraws candidacy from Dhaka-17

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader has withdrawn his nomination from the Dhaka-17 constituency for the 12th Parliamentary elections.

JaPa Office Secretary MA Razzak Khan submitted the withdrawal letter to Returning Officer Sabirul Islam on Sunday.

Razzak said according to the party’s decision Quader withdrawn his candidature.

Meanwhile, GM Quader is also the Jatiya Party nominee for Rangpur-3 constituency.

The Election Commission (EC) fixed Sunday (December 17) as the deadline to withdraw nomination papers.

It will distribute the electoral symbols among finalized candidates on December 18. The candidates will then go on for the election campaign, which will continue till 8am on January 5.

The national polls will be held on January 7.