Two motorcyclists killed in Sylhet road crash

Two men were killed in a head-on collision between their motorcycles on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Al-Amin, 25, resident of Shantinagar village of Gowainghat upazila, and Shakil Ahmed Imon, 30, resident of Laxmipur village in Jaintapur upazila.

Another person named Saidul Alam, who was riding with Imon, was injured in the accident.

The accident occurred before the Tamabil police outpost in Sylhet’s Gowainghat upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Al-Amin was going to Naljuri by a motorcycle from Tamabil Point. Imon and Saidul were going to Jaflong from Jaintapur by another motorcycle on Saturday night.

On the way, the two motorcycles collided in front of Tamabil police outpost on Tamabil-Sylhet highway. All three motorcyclists were injured.

Later, locals rescued and rushed them to Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex where the duty doctor declared Al Amin and Shakil dead.

Rafiqul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gowainghat Police Station, said both motorcycles have been recovered.