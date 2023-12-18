Gold price raised by Tk 1,167 per bhori

The price of gold has been raised by Tk 1,167 per bhori following an increase in the price of pure gold in the local market.

Now, the price of 22-carat (11.664 grams) gold has become Tk 1,09,292 per bhori.

In addition, the price of 21-carat is Tk 1,04,334 per bhori, 18-carat Tk 89,405 per bhori, and gold of traditional method Tk 74,533 per bhori respectively.

Bangladesh Jeweler’s Association (BAJUS) standing committee decided that in a meeting on Monday (December 18), a press release said.

It said the new prices will come into effect from Tuesday (December 19).

In July this year, the gold price crossed the Tk 100,000 mark for the first time in Bangladesh.