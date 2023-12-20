Nepal PM finds enormous potential in SAARC platforms

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) has enormous potential to change the development landscape in the region, said Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Dahal made the remark while a delegation of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) called on the premier of the Himalayan nation in Kathmandu recently, said a press release on Wednesday.

SAARC CCI President Jashim Uddin led the delegation. During the two-day visit, the delegation also met Nepalese Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud and SAARC Secretary General Golam Sarwar.

During the call on Nepalese PM Dahal, he focused on the revitalisation of the SAARC mechanism and the importance of strengthening regional cooperation despite the great difficulties and emerging challenges.

He stated that to ensure South Asia’s progress towards development goals, all member states in SAARC should explore and work on the potential and emerging opportunities.

The premier emphasised that, as Nepal is the Chair of SAARC, the intervention of Nepal, together with all SAARC member states, would be significant in the revival of SAARC for the betterment of people in the region.

The regional platform of the apex trade body celebrated the 39th SAARC Charter Day and the 82nd executive committee meeting of SAARC CCI.

SAARC CCI vice presidents Chandi Raj Dhakal and Shafquat Haider were part of the delegation from their respective countries.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud, MWCC President Mariyam Shakeela, and SAARC CCI Secretary General Zulfiqar Butt were present in different meetings of the organisation.