Quader starts election campaign

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader started his election campaign in his constituency Noakhali-5 on Friday.

The Awami League-nominated candidate started his election campaign after offering ziarat to the graves of his parents at Miah Bari family graveyard in Bara Rajapur village under Basurhat Municipality of Companiganj upazila.

His younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza, mayor of Basurhat Municipality and president of Companiganj upazila Awami League, and local leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organizations were present.

Later, Quader addressed a street rally in front of the Companiganj Awami League office.

Speaking at the rally, the Awami League general secretary urged everyone to follow the electoral code of conduct.

“Do not get scared. The trend of development should be continued by making Sheikh Hasina’s boat win on the January-7 polls,” he said.