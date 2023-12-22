AL supporters accused of attacking JaPa office in Moulvibazar, 5 injured

Moulvibazar Correspondent : At least five people were injured when Awami League supporters allegedly attacked and vandalized the Jatiya Party’s headquarters in Moulvibazar-3 (Sadar-Rajnagar) constituency on Thursday night.

The injured are Moulvibazar Jatiya Party Joint General Secretary Jewel Ahmed, Khaled Chowdhury, Shahajan Mia, Md Hanif, and Kayes Chowdhury. Among them, Jewel Ahmed was seriously injured.

Moulvibazar Jatiya Party General Secretary Md Mahmudur Rahman complained of Awami League supporters attacking and vandalizing the Jatiya Party’s head office in the Moulvibazar-3 (Sadar-Rajnagar) constituency.

Moulvibazar Jatiya Party General Secretary Sheikh Mahmudur Rahman said: “The attackers warned that no party or candidate’s office can be set up there except the Awami League office. Otherwise, they are warned to be prepared for dire consequences.”

“After the incident, the injured were brought to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. We are preparing a case in this case,” he added.

Moulvibazar Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) KM Nazrul Islam said: “After receiving the news, I visited the spot. The investigation is ongoing. The attackers will be identified and brought under the law soon.”

Following the incident, law enforcement agencies have intensified city patrols to prevent untoward incidents.