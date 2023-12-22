Metro rail to be fully operational by Jan

The Dhaka Metro Rail will be fully operational by next month, January, after two stations that are currently under construction are opened.

A total of 14 stations out of 16 between Uttara and Motijheel have already been opened, while the construction works of Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar stations are still ongoing.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company, expects that the metro rail will be fully operational by the next month.

He said once the metro rail is fully operational, its operation hours will also be extended.

Currently, the metro rail is running on its Uttara-Agargaon section from 7:30 am to 8:30 pm, and on the Uttara-Motijheel section from 7:30 am to 11:30 am. The Dhaka Mass Transit Company said the run time will be extended gradually.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the metro rail’s Uttara-Agargaon segment on December 28, 2022, and the Agargaon-Motijheel segment on November 4 this year.