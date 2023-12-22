Williamson, Jamieson dropped out of T20I series against Bangladesh

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and fast bowler Kyle Jamieson have been withdrawn from the squad in the T20I series against Bangladesh.

To keep them fit and ready for the remainder of the home series which includes the Test series against South Africa and Australia, the decision was made on precautionary grounds.

Williamson was selected captain for the T20I series, marking his return to the format for the first time in more than a year.

Jamieson who has been beset with injury troubles himself since bursting onto the international scene three years ago, has recently complained of tightness in his right hamstring and was not risked for the ODIs and replaced in the squad by Ben Sears.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy have been added to the squad, which will now be led by Mitchell Santner.

Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

T20I Series

December 27 – 1st T20I, McLean Park, Napier (Starts 1:10 pm Bangladesh Time)

December 29 – 2nd T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (Starts 1:10 pm Bangladesh Time)

December 31 – 3rd T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (Starts 6:00 am Bangladesh Time)