Christmas & New Years eve celebration at Dhaka Regency

Christmas & New Years Eve – four magical words!! Who hasn dreamt of staying in a hotel for Christmas or New Year Eve? If you think of the best luxury country hotels for Christmas or New Year, you can almost picture the festive scene: great food, beautiful decorations, chromatic & splendid atmosphere of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort.

Dhaka Regency the Countrys most popular Hotel Brand is gearing up for Christmas and New Years Eve for 2023 with an array of exclusive offers and bespoke packages for its exclusive guests & privileged members.

The highlight of the season is of course the annual Christmas Kids Party that takes place every Christmas Day (25 December) between 09:00 AM-13:00 PM. This year, there will be performances by champion artists from Khude Gaanraaj and Magic Show by Magician.

With special appearances from Santa Claus to hand over gifts, visits from Mickey Mouse and Friends to make the party more exciting, and a host of fun activities such as mini-train rides, ball and bouncing houses, and various other games, the event is expected to be as exciting as always.

And of course, this all will take place in the exclusive rooftop garden restaurant GRILL ON THE SKYLINE, with a special snacks corner to replenish the young guests energy from having all that fun.

Join us at Grill on the Skyline this Christmas Eve for an evening filled with great food, fantastic music, and the joy of the holiday season.

Don miss out on this unforgettable experience! This event is open to all ages, providing a family-friendly atmosphere for guests to enjoy the holiday festivities together. Reservations are encouraged to secure your spot for this one-of-a-kind celebration.

Embrace the joy of Christmas with specially curated festive dining experiences. Indulge in delectable spreads at Hotels renowned restaurants Grandiose Restaurant offering a symphony of flavors to tantalize your taste buds at Tk5555 net per person available between 18:30-22:30 on 24 and 25 December 2023 with BUY ONE GET ONE FREE offer for selected card holder.

From traditional Yuletide favorites to innovative culinary creations, our chefs have crafted menus that promise to delight every palate.