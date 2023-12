The price of gold has increased to a record high of Tk 1,11,041 per bhori (11.664 grams) on the local market.

The price broke all previous records after the Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (Bajus) decided to raise the price of gold to Tk 1,750 per bhori.

Bajus issued a press release in this regard on Saturday and said the new rate will come into effect on Sunday.

Earlier, the price was Tk 1,09,291 per bhori (11.664 grams).