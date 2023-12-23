BNP urges people to boycott polls, distribute leaflets

The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during the party’s mass campaign for the third consecutive day distributed leaflets among the people encouraging them to boycott the one-sided dummy parliamentary election slated for January 7.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributed leaflets in Rampura and Shahjahanpur areas of the capital on Saturday.

The BNP leader called on the citizens to actively join the party’s campaign programme and boycott the upcoming national election.

He also urged the voters not to go to the polling stations on the Election Day.

During the campaign, Rizvi and other leaders gave leaflets to the shopkeepers, shoppers, pedestrians, and rickshaw van drivers.

In Gazipur: the leaders and activists BNP and its associate bodies distributed anti-election leaflets among people at Barmi Bazar in Sreepur in support of its non-cooperation movement.

They also urged people to boycott the upcoming election and make the non-cooperation movement a success.

Gazipur District General Secretary of BNP Shah Reazul Hannan said they distributed leaflets among people and shops in different places of the district including Sreepur, Kaliganj, and Kapasia at around 11am.

BNP had announced three day mass contact on December 21, 22 and 23. The party also called blockade on December 24 (Sunday).

Two BNP, Juba Dal leaders arrested in Sylhet

Police arrested two leaders of BNP and its associate organisation Juba Dal from Bondor Bazar area of Sylhet city on Saturday afternoon.

The arrestees are Sylhet city unit BNP general secretary Emdad Hossain Chowdhury, and Muminul Islam Mumin, president of the Sylhet district unit of Juba Dal.

Police in plainclothes arrested them at around 4.30pm while they were distributing leaflets among the people supporting the party’s non-cooperation movement and boycotting the 12th national parliamentary election slated for January 7.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders condemning the arrest and said they were conducting peaceful political campaign.

But, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Model police station Md Moin Uddin said that the arrestees were accused in several sabotage cases which were filed earlier with different police stations.

They were shown arrested in those cases and will be produced before, the official said.