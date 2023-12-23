Workers Party declares 28-point election manifesto

Bangladesh Workers Party has announced its election manifesto for the 12th parliamentary election slated for January 7 next year.

The party highlighted its all the socio-economic aspects in 144 subsections in the 28-point election manifesto.

Politburo leader of Workers Party Noor Ahmad Bakul read out the party’s election manifesto at a press briefing at Akram Khan Hall of the National Press Club (JPC) in the capital on Saturday.

He has declared the party’s determination to prevent corruption, embezzlement and money laundering, break market syndicates with product price control and build anti-imperialist and non-communal Bangladesh in the spirit of Liberation War, a press release said.

He also answered the questions of journalists on the occasion, the release added.

Politburo member Kamrul Ahsan conducted the event while Convener of the election management committee and member of the Politburo Comrade Mahmudul Hasan Manik, Comrade Anisur Rahman Mollik, Comrade Ali Ahmed Enamul Haque Emran, Central Committee Member Comrade Tapan Dutta and member of the manifesto writing committee Sharif Shamsir were also present at the press briefing, among others.