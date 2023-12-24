Tigresses suffer massive 216 run defeat against SA

Bangladesh women’s cricket team suffered a massive 216-run defeat in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against South Africa in Benoni on Sunday.

With this defeat, the visitors lost the series 2-1 after a good strating with a memorable win in the first ODI.

This is the largest defeat Bangladesh had ever suffured with the previous record of a 154-run loss against Proteas Women in 2018 in Kimberly.

Batting first, the home side rode on a brilliant opening partnership between captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits to post a commanding 316 losing four wickets.

Wolvaardt struck 126 off 134 balls, featuring 13 fours and a six, while Brits clubbed 118 off 124, studded with eight boundaries and a couple of maximums.

The openers put on 243 before late cameos from Anneke Bosch (28 off 19) and Sune Luus (34 off 17) took the Proteas women past the 300-mark.

Leg-spinner Rabeya Khan bagged two wickets for the tourists while right-arm seamers Marufa Akter and Ritu Moni picked up one each.

In reply, the Tigresses were reduced to 28/4 after a top-order collapse saw openers Shamima Sultana (six) and Fargana Hoque Pinky (eight) depart in quick succession, followed by Murshida Khatun (eight) and skipper Nigar Sultana Joty (three).

From there it was all about damage control as only three batters reached double digit with Ritu top-scoring with a 67-ball 33.

The visitors were eventually bundled out for exactly 100 in 31.1 overs.

Ayabonga Khaka (3/15) and Nadine de Klerk (3/10) shared six wickets between them while Marizanne Kapp took two.

The two teams earlier drew the three-match Twenty20 international series 1-1 with the other game washed out.