Quader urges US to impose visa sanctions on polls disruptors

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday urged the United States (US) to impose visa sanctions on those who are impeding the next general elections.

“It is a widely circulated announcement of the US that it will impose restrictions on the people creating barrier to holding the elections and apply those. To this end, we are seeking attention to the visiting five-member US delegation, including NDI (National Democratic Institute),” he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the call while speaking at a press conference held at the AL President’s Dhanmondi political office in the capital, reports BSS.

About the violation of electoral code of conduct, he said law enforcement agencies will take appropriate action against those who will destroy the election environment and get involved in conflict.

“There is always concern of conflict. But the AL president will continue zero tolerance policy in this regard. The law enforcement agency will take proper steps against those who will breach election environment and get involved in conflict,” Quader said.

He repeated that whether it is the AL candidates or independent candidates, the law enforcing agencies will take proper action against those who spoil the polls environment. “And we expect it on behalf of the party,” he added.

About the claim of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) that about Taka 92,000 crore was plundered from the banking sector in the 15 years, the AL general secretary said as the CPD has raised the allegation of irregularity, it should say where the money has gone.

“If they provide details, we will bring the money back to the country,” he added.

Responding to a question, Quader asked why BNP will distribute leaflets against the elections.

“Why will BNP wage a non-cooperation movement?” he questioned, saying this programme of BNP is to foil the peaceful elections.

AL Presidium Member Advocate Qamrul Islam, Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and Central Working Committee Member Tarana Halim were, among others, present.