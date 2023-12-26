Doctor, son killed in Sylhet three-way collision

A doctor and his son were killed, and another injured in a three-way collision between a autorickshaw, truck, and a covered van at South Surma upazila in Sylhet on Monday.

The incident happened at around 10:00pm at Humayun Rashid intersection of the area under the upazila adjacent to the city.

The deceased were identified as Dr Touhidur Rashid Chowdhury, 45, a doctor of oncology department in Northeast Medical College in Sylhet, and his son, Talha Bin Touhid Chowdhury, 16.

South Surma Police Station Officer-in-Charge Yardous Hasan confirmed the matter.

The CNG-run autorickshaw carrying the father and son was coming towards the city, and the truck was coming from the opposite direction. On the way, when the autorickshaw crossed Humayun Rashid intersection on the south side of Shahjalal Bridge, there was a three-way collision took place between the truck and the autorickshaw and a covered van, said the OC quoting locals.

All the injured were taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where doctors declared the father and the son dead.

The injured autorickshaw driver is undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

Later, the bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police seized the truck and covered van from the spot, however, the drivers fled the spot, added the police official.