Bangladesh set to begin T20 WC preparation with NZ series

After a hard-fought ODI series that ended in favour of New Zealand with a 2-1 scoreline, Bangladesh are gearing up for redemption in the first match of the three-match T20I series at McLean Park, Napier on Wednesday.

Despite the setback in the ODIs, Bangladesh gained a significant morale boost by securing their maiden ODI victory on New Zealand soil in the last match, marking a historic achievement. The focus now shifts to the T20Is, where Bangladesh, led by dynamic captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, aim to turn the tables and showcase their prowess in the shortest format.

The highly anticipated T20I series kicks off on Wednesday (December 27) at McLean Park, Napier. Subsequent clashes between the two cricketing powerhouses will unfold at the picturesque Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

The matches are scheduled to provide a thrilling cricketing spectacle as both teams compete fiercely for T20I supremacy. The battle promises to be intense, with each venue setting the stage for an enthralling contest between Bangladesh and New Zealand in the T20I arena.