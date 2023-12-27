EC fines Bahar, Shambhu Tk 1.5 lakh

The Election Commission (EC) has fined ‘Boat’ candidate in Cumilla-6 seat AKM Bahauddin Bahar Tk 1 lakh and Awami League candidate in Barguna-1 seat Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu Tk 50,000 for violating electoral code of conduct.

They will have to pay the fine within the next three days.

EC’s additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath announced the verdict after holding a hearing on the allegations on Wednesday (December 27) afternoon. The hearing was held at the commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

Earlier, the EC sent a letter to Bahar alleging that they were involved in election irregularities and violated the electoral code of conduct several times as per the Representation of the People Order (RPO). They were also served notices several times to appear before the Election Investigation Committee.

Bahar was also asked to explain appearing before the EC at 3:30pm on December 27 why his candidacy would not be cancelled.

According to the section concerned of the RPO, a candidate can be given jail sentence from one year to five years along with fine, while as per the electoral code of conduct, a candidate can be given jail sentence for maximum six months and can be fined Tk 50,000.