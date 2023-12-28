Hajj registration deadline extended till Jan 18

In a bid to avoid last-time hassle, the government has again extended the Hajj registration deadline until January 18 next year.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs, in this regard, issued a notice signed by its senior assistant secretary Muhammad Abu Tahir on Thursday.

According to the notice, the people who want to perform Hajj will have to deposit Tk 2.05 lakh for primary registration within January 18. The rest payments need to be deposited by February 29 for final registration.

The server for the registration will automatically be stopped once the registration quota is finished. If any intending devotee fails to perform hajj then the money deposited for registration purposes will not be returned.