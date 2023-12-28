180 foreign observers applied to EC to oversee polls: MoFA

Around 180 foreign observers from 35 countries have applied to the Election Commission to observe the next national election scheduled for January 7, 2024.

Talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday, Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said their applications are being scrutinized, reports UNB.

Meanwhile, around officials from various countries will come and observe the polls, she said.

Sabrin said journalists from international media outlets have also applied to the Election Commission to cover the polls.

“The Election Commission is scrutinising through their due process. Once the process is done, their accreditation process will start,” she said.

Some of the journalists have been informed through email that they can apply for visa now, Sabrin said.

The MoFA Spokesperson said a media cell is also working to that end.

She said issues related to budget for managing the international observers are under consideration.

Earlier, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said they want to see a “free, fair, non-violent and transparent” election and achieve the goal to build a “Smart Bangladesh” ensuring peace and stability.

“We want all from the entire world to come and see, and learn from us,” he said while talking to journalists after his meeting with a team of European Union (EU) experts at his residence on Wednesday (December 27, 2023) night.