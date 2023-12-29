Naogaon-2 independent candidate passes away

An independent candidate of Naogaon-2 constituency (Patnitala and Dhamoirhat) in the 12th general elections has passed away.

The candidate Aminul Haque breathed his last early Friday while undergoing treatment at United Hospital in the capital Dhaka, said his son Asiful Haque.

Asiful said his father went to Dhaka on Monday to attend the hearing of a case and he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night after he had fallen sick.

His father had suffered from various complications, including diabetes and heart disease, he added.

Aminul Haque first bought Awami League’s nomination for Naogaon-2 seat to contest in the national election but did not get the ruling party ticket.

UNB adds: Asked whether the electoral activities of the constituency will be suspended after the death of the candidate, Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Md Golam Mowla said, “I heard the news of the death of independent candidate Aminul Haque of Naogaon-2 constituency through journalists this morning.”

“We’ll announce the next steps once we determine legal directives in such situations,” he said.

Aminul Haque was elected mayor of Nazipur municipality in Patnitala upazila of Naogaon in 2006. Until his death, he served as the forest and environment affairs secretary of Naogaon district Awami League.

He also served as the general secretary of the Patnitala Upazila Awami League several times from 1986 to 2006.

Later, he submitted a nomination form to compete in the polls as an independent candidate.