Elections must be fair at any cost: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal declared on Saturday that the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections must, at all costs, be free and fair.

The CEC expressed his vow during a viewpoint-sharing session at Shilpakala Academy in Sylhet with the local government and law enforcement agencies.

In addition, he asked for everyone’s assistance in order to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections and cautioned against being deceived or confused about the impending general elections.

He claims that the EC is currently working hard to ensure that each contender has an equal opportunity to win the election.

The CEC added that the election process is moving forward smoothly with the government’s backing and the utmost sincerity from field administration representatives.

Earlier, the CEC exchanged views with the candidates of six constituencies of the district at Sylhet Circuit House at 10 am.

EC Secretary Md. Jahangir Alam gave a special speech on the occasion, with Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Abu Ahmed Siddique in the chair.

Sheikh Russell Ahmed, the deputy commissioner of Sylhet, and Md. Jasim Uddin, the additional divisional commissioner, were present on the occasion.