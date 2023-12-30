Momen for recognizing expatriates as heroes

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said the government has taken various steps for welfare for Bangladeshi expatriates residing across the world considering them as the heroes behind the Bangladesh’s development miracle.

“They are our heroes. We must recognize them,” he said as the chief guest at the national event marking the “National Expatriates Day-2023 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital.

Momen said remittances sent by the expatriate Bangladeshis are the major source of Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserve.

However, he said, Bangladesh’s remittance inflow is lower than other countries and laid emphasis on sending trained and skilled people.

“We need well-trained and more professional people,” said the foreign ministry.

Momen urged all to work together and ensure greater participation of Bangladeshi expatriates to achieve the target of building a Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

“Let’s work together to build Sonar Bangla – Smart Bangladesh. We need to strengthen their (expatriates Bangladeshis) participation,” he said.

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, among others, spoke at the function organized by the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment.