Killers won’t be allowed to rein in Bangladesh anymore: PM Sheikh Hasina

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said killers will not be allowed to rein in Bangladesh anymore.

She also said conspiracies are going on to foil the upcoming elections in Bangladesh, but the conspiracies will not be allowed to succeed. Stern action will be taken against those who play games with the fate of the country.

Sheikh Hasina was speaking at an election rally at Kalkini in Madaripur district on Saturday (December 30) afternoon.

The AL president observed that anti-liberation elements have been obstructing the development of Bangladesh since its birth. BNP is trying to foil the election to hamper the democratic trend in the country. BNP, Jamaat are the parties of terrorists, and they have no right to do politics in Bangladesh, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the trends of democracy and development are continuing in the country since the Awami League government is in power. So, BNP is trying to foil the forthcoming general election at any cost.

She said the country would be turned into a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ within 2041. She also urged the new voters to cast their ballots in favour of ‘Boat’ symbol.

Earlier, Prime Minister took part in seperate public meetings in Tungipara and Kotalipara in Gopalganj district. The Prime Minister’s constirtuency Gopalganj-3 comprises Tungipara and Kotalipara upazilas. She also sought votes for herself at the public meetings. Her younger sister Sheikh Rehana also accompanied her.